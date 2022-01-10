Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division Band partakes in Junction City's Oktoberfest

    JUNCTION CITY, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Fort Riley and Junction City community join together in the heart of Junction City for Oktoberfest, Junction City, Kansas, Oct. 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division Band performed polka music for those in attendance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 13:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859330
    VIRIN: 221001-A-SJ062-1001
    Filename: DOD_109248562
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: JUNCTION CITY, KS, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Band partakes in Junction City's Oktoberfest, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

