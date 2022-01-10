Fort Riley and Junction City community join together in the heart of Junction City for Oktoberfest, Junction City, Kansas, Oct. 1, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division Band performed polka music for those in attendance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2022 13:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859330
|VIRIN:
|221001-A-SJ062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109248562
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|JUNCTION CITY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Infantry Division Band partakes in Junction City's Oktoberfest, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT