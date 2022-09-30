Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard, Here, Ready and United

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. Pedro Arroyo 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Pfc. Nathaniel Reed, a Soldier from Alpha Battery 3/116th Field Artillery Battalion, Florida National Guard shares his experience at one of the many food and water distribution sites throughout Lee County, Florida. Pfc. Reed wants to help those affected by Hurricane Ian by making sure they have water, ice and food. (Video by Sgt. Pedro A. Arroyo)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 16:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 859322
    VIRIN: 220930-A-RR522-712
    Filename: DOD_109248457
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FL, US

    This work, Florida National Guard, Here, Ready and United, by SGT Pedro Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    Lee County
    Hurricane Ian

