Florida National Guard, Here, Ready and United

Pfc. Nathaniel Reed, a Soldier from Alpha Battery 3/116th Field Artillery Battalion, Florida National Guard shares his experience at one of the many food and water distribution sites throughout Lee County, Florida. Pfc. Reed wants to help those affected by Hurricane Ian by making sure they have water, ice and food. (Video by Sgt. Pedro A. Arroyo)