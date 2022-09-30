CBP Responds to Hurricane Ian

Air and Marine Operations’ UH-60-Black Hawk air crews from Miami and the Caribbean fly over affected areas on September 30, 2022 after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. Video by Ozzy Trevino.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 13:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859321
|VIRIN:
|220930-H-D0456-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109248363
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
