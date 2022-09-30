Coast Guard personnel assigned to the Gulf, Atlantic and Pacific Strike teams navigate canals during search and rescue operations on Sept. 30, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Florida. Coast Guard strike force teams searched the area for people in need of rescue after Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 12:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859319
|VIRIN:
|220930-G-J0805-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109248355
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations post Hurricane Ian landfall, by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
