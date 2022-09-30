Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue operations post Hurricane Ian landfall

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard personnel from the Gulf, Atlantic, and Pacific Strike teams during search and rescue operations to assist stranded people on Sept. 30, 2022 near Sanibel Island, Florida. Sanibel Island community members were stranded after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859316
    VIRIN: 220930-G-J0805-1002
    Filename: DOD_109248328
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Coast Guard
    District 8
    storm22
    Hurricane Ian

