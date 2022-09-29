Interviews with members assigned to the 202nd RED HORSE who are working on the recovery efforts in south Florida following Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock and Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
U.S. Air Force Capt. Jason Davis, Civil Engineering Officer, 202nd RED HORSE Squadron
"00:00:00:00" - "00:00:56:05"
Airman Raymond Mills, Vehicle Maintenance Specialist, 202nd RED HORSE Squadron
"00:00:56:17" - "00:01:31:21"
Senior Airman Harlee Sharp, Aircraft Integrated Avionics Journeyman , 125th Maintenance Squadron
"00:00:00:00" - "00:01:32:06"
Tech. Sergeant Chris Linton, Heavy Equipment Operations Supervisor, 202nd RED HORSE Squadron
"00:02:14:08" - "00:03:11:09"
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 08:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|859306
|VIRIN:
|220929-Z-F3877-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109248251
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CAPE CORAL, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ESTERO, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|NAPLES, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PUNTA GORDA, FL, US
|Hometown:
|STARKE, FL, US
This work, 202nd RED HORSE Hurricane Ian Interviews, by SrA Jacob Hancock and SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
