    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    202nd RED HORSE Hurricane Ian Interviews

    FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock and Senior Airman Jesse Hanson

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Interviews with members assigned to the 202nd RED HORSE who are working on the recovery efforts in south Florida following Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock and Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jason Davis, Civil Engineering Officer, 202nd RED HORSE Squadron
    "00:00:00:00" - "00:00:56:05"

    Airman Raymond Mills, Vehicle Maintenance Specialist, 202nd RED HORSE Squadron
    "00:00:56:17" - "00:01:31:21"

    Senior Airman Harlee Sharp, Aircraft Integrated Avionics Journeyman , 125th Maintenance Squadron
    "00:00:00:00" - "00:01:32:06"

    Tech. Sergeant Chris Linton, Heavy Equipment Operations Supervisor, 202nd RED HORSE Squadron
    "00:02:14:08" - "00:03:11:09"

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 08:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 859306
    VIRIN: 220929-Z-F3877-1001
    Filename: DOD_109248251
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US 
    Hometown: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
    Hometown: CAPE CORAL, FL, US
    Hometown: ESTERO, FL, US
    Hometown: FORT MYERS, FL, US
    Hometown: FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: NAPLES, FL, US
    Hometown: PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, US
    Hometown: PUNTA GORDA, FL, US
    Hometown: STARKE, FL, US

    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    Florida Air National Guard
    202nd RED HORSE
    AirForceNewswire
    Hurricane Ian

