378th ESFS and Task Force Americal joint weapons training - B-Roll (3 of 4)

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, and Soldiers with Task Force Americal from the 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment, conduct M4 carbine rifle at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 24 , 2022. Airmen and Soldiers must undergo routine weapons qualification training to ensure safety and proficiency standards. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 04:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859302
|VIRIN:
|220924-F-FT779-3003
|Filename:
|DOD_109248123
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
