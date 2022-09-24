378th ESFS and Task Force Americal joint weapons training - B-Roll (3 of 4)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, and Soldiers with Task Force Americal from the 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment, conduct M4 carbine rifle at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 24 , 2022. Airmen and Soldiers must undergo routine weapons qualification training to ensure safety and proficiency standards. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)