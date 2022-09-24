Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ESFS and Task Force Americal joint weapons training - B-Roll (4 of 4)

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, and Soldiers with Task Force Americal from the 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment, conduct M4 carbine rifle at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 24 , 2022. Airmen and Soldiers must undergo routine weapons qualification training to ensure safety and proficiency standards. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 04:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859301
    VIRIN: 220924-F-FT779-3004
    Filename: DOD_109248122
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 378th ESFS and Task Force Americal joint weapons training - B-Roll (4 of 4), by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron
    Task Force Americal

