Resolute Dragon 22: Opening Ceremony

U.S. Marines with 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, and members of the Northern Army, Japan Self- Defense Force, participate in the opening ceremony for exercise Resolute Dragon 22 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 1, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|10.01.2022
|10.01.2022 03:15
|Package
|859299
|221001-M-AR498-922
|DOD_109248116
|00:00:37
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|2
|2
