    Resolute Dragon 22: Opening Ceremony

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Abrey Liggins 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, and members of the Northern Army, Japan Self- Defense Force, participate in the opening ceremony for exercise Resolute Dragon 22 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 1, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 03:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859298
    VIRIN: 221001-M-OX257-036
    Filename: DOD_109248089
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 22: Opening Ceremony, by Sgt Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Hokkaido
    Marines
    USMarines
    resolutedragon

