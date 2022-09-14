Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interviews with members of Georgia National Guard's 1-54th SFAB in Honduras

    HONDURAS

    09.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Lt. Col. Matthew Makaryk and 1st Sgt. Matthew Kellerman, both members of the Georgia National Guard's 1st Battalion of the 54th Security Assistance Force, discuss their six-month deployment to Honduras as security force advisors to the Honduran army. They completed their deployment at the end of September 2022, making history as the National Guard's first SFAB deployment.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 22:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 859292
    VIRIN: 220930-A-TA175-582
    Filename: DOD_109247939
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: HN

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    SFAB

