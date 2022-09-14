Interviews with members of Georgia National Guard's 1-54th SFAB in Honduras

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Matthew Makaryk and 1st Sgt. Matthew Kellerman, both members of the Georgia National Guard's 1st Battalion of the 54th Security Assistance Force, discuss their six-month deployment to Honduras as security force advisors to the Honduran army. They completed their deployment at the end of September 2022, making history as the National Guard's first SFAB deployment.