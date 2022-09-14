Interviews with members of Georgia National Guard's 1-54th SFAB in Honduras

Lt. Col. Matthew Makaryk and 1st Sgt. Matthew Kellerman, both members of the Georgia National Guard's 1st Battalion of the 54th Security Assistance Force, discuss their six-month deployment to Honduras as security force advisors to the Honduran army. They completed their deployment at the end of September 2022, making history as the National Guard's first SFAB deployment.
