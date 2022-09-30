Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    367 TRSS: "The Griffin"

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renan Arredondo 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The 367th Training Support Squadron provides premier video production capabilities for aircraft maintenance and specialty career fields throughout the U.S. Air Force by means of individualized training modules and virtual reality simulations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 18:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859277
    VIRIN: 220930-F-TO537-1001
    Filename: DOD_109247609
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: UT, US

    KEYWORDS

    Simulation

    TAGS

    VR
    Aircraft Maintenance
    Training
    Simulations
    Unreal Gaming

