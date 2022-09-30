367 TRSS: "The Griffin"

The 367th Training Support Squadron provides premier video production capabilities for aircraft maintenance and specialty career fields throughout the U.S. Air Force by means of individualized training modules and virtual reality simulations.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 18:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859277
|VIRIN:
|220930-F-TO537-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109247609
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Simulation
LEAVE A COMMENT