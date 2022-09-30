U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Miami documents the damages from Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers, Florida area, Sept. 30, 2022. Crews have been conducting search and rescue operations and assessing damage and potential pollution in the wake of the storm.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Maritime Safety and Security Team Miami)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859276
|VIRIN:
|220930-G-G0107-1115
|Filename:
|DOD_109247604
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard conducts damage assessments in wake of Hurricane Ian, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT