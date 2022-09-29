Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts damage assessments in wake of Hurricane Ian

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard aircrews assess the damages from Hurricane Ian in the Sanibel, Florida area, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews have been conducting search and rescue operations and assessing damage and potential pollution in the wake of the storm.
    (U.S Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 18:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859275
    VIRIN: 220929-G-G0107-1117
    Filename: DOD_109247601
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Coast Guard conducts damage assessments in wake of Hurricane Ian, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    damage
    florida
    district seven
    hurricane Ian
    hurricaneian
    aerial assessment

