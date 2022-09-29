Coast Guard conducts damage assessments in wake of Hurricane Ian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard aircrews assess the damages from Hurricane Ian in the Sanibel, Florida area, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews have been conducting search and rescue operations and assessing damage and potential pollution in the wake of the storm.

(U.S Coast Guard courtesy video)