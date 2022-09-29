Coast Guard conducts damage assessments in wake of Hurricane Ian

U.S. Coast Guard aircrews assess the damages from Hurricane Ian in the Sanibel, Florida area, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews have been conducting search and rescue operations and assessing damage and potential pollution in the wake of the storm.
(U.S Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 18:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859275
|VIRIN:
|220929-G-G0107-1117
|Filename:
|DOD_109247601
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
