A1C Jacobson memorial ruck

Members of Goodfellow Air Force Base participated in a 4 mile Ruck to honor the memory of A1C Elizabeth Jacobson and donate food to the local community.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 16:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859255
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-QS607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109247293
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
