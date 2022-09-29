Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    The Alaska Air National Guard's 211th Rescue Squadron and 144th Airlift Squadron transported relief supplies via HC-130J Combat King II Sept. 29, 2022, as part of Operation Merbok Response.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859253
    VIRIN: 220929-A-PB632-023
    Filename: DOD_109247283
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Alaska Air National Guard ships relief supplies to Western Alaska, by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Emergency Response
    AKNG
    Operation Merbok Response

