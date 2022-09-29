The Alaska Air National Guard's 211th Rescue Squadron and 144th Airlift Squadron transported relief supplies via HC-130J Combat King II Sept. 29, 2022, as part of Operation Merbok Response.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859253
|VIRIN:
|220929-A-PB632-023
|Filename:
|DOD_109247283
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska Air National Guard ships relief supplies to Western Alaska, by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT