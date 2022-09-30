Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL National Guard supports citizens at point of distribution locations

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by 1st Sgt. Rachel Cabanting 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 3-116th Field Artillery Battalion has already started distributing food, water and ice at the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers. HHD is overseeing the point of distribution (POD), and the Alpha Battery is supporting the County Staging Area (CSA), both efforts supporting the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 15:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859239
    VIRIN: 220930-A-WQ570-152
    Filename: DOD_109247022
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, FL National Guard supports citizens at point of distribution locations, by 1SG Rachel Cabanting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    #22DODHurricane

