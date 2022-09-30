The 3-116th Field Artillery Battalion has already started distributing food, water and ice at the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers. HHD is overseeing the point of distribution (POD), and the Alpha Battery is supporting the County Staging Area (CSA), both efforts supporting the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 15:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859239
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-WQ570-152
|Filename:
|DOD_109247022
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FL National Guard supports citizens at point of distribution locations, by 1SG Rachel Cabanting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
