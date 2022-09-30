Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission Monday: 96th Security Force Squadron Marine Unit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Watch as members of the 96th Security Forces Squadron Marine Unit, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, protect 153 miles of highly forested coastlines and remote sandy beaches that create the boundaries to the base's expansive compound. Eglin's SFS Marine Unit's mission is to ensure Eglin AFB remains safe from unauthorized people accessing it via waterways. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer & Jaime Bishopp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 14:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 859231
    VIRIN: 220930-F-DH002-040
    Filename: DOD_109246942
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Monday: 96th Security Force Squadron Marine Unit, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Eglin Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Boat
    Antiterrorism
    Eglin
    Defenders
    96th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT