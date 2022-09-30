Mission Monday: 96th Security Force Squadron Marine Unit

Watch as members of the 96th Security Forces Squadron Marine Unit, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, protect 153 miles of highly forested coastlines and remote sandy beaches that create the boundaries to the base's expansive compound. Eglin's SFS Marine Unit's mission is to ensure Eglin AFB remains safe from unauthorized people accessing it via waterways. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer & Jaime Bishopp)
|09.30.2022
|09.30.2022 14:36
|Series
|859231
|220930-F-DH002-040
|DOD_109246942
|00:02:40
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|0
|0
