    786 CES overhaul the BAK-12

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The BAK-12 is an important system that allows Ramstein to host aircraft from other bases if necessary. The BAK-12 acts as a mechanical barrier capable of rapidly decelerating a landing aircraft and must be replaced after ten years in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 14:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859229
    VIRIN: 220930-F-CX918-583
    Filename: DOD_109246895
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 786 CES overhaul the BAK-12, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    F-16
    Ramstein AB
    Civil Engineer
    CE
    BAK-12

