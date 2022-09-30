786 CES overhaul the BAK-12

The BAK-12 is an important system that allows Ramstein to host aircraft from other bases if necessary. The BAK-12 acts as a mechanical barrier capable of rapidly decelerating a landing aircraft and must be replaced after ten years in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859229
|VIRIN:
|220930-F-CX918-583
|Filename:
|DOD_109246895
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
