Florida Task Force 1, Miami-Dade Fire Urban Search and Rescue load and board a Florida Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook of the 1-111th Aviation Regiment destined for the Southern portion of Sanibel Island Florida to assist in search and rescue operations in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 30, 2022
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859225
|VIRIN:
|220929-A-MZ827-021
|Filename:
|DOD_109246765
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, FLNG assists local and state officials with search and rescue operations, by SFC Trinity Bierley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
