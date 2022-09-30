Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLNG assists local and state officials with search and rescue operations

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Trinity Bierley 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Task Force 1, Miami-Dade Fire Urban Search and Rescue load and board a Florida Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook of the 1-111th Aviation Regiment destined for the Southern portion of Sanibel Island Florida to assist in search and rescue operations in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 30, 2022

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859225
    VIRIN: 220929-A-MZ827-021
    Filename: DOD_109246765
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLNG assists local and state officials with search and rescue operations, by SFC Trinity Bierley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    #22DODHurricane

