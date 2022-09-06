507th ARW and 137th SOW train together over international waters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, conduct total force training during a mission to Iceland, June 9, 2022. This training included over ocean flight, aerial refueling and aeromedical evacuation. This mission highlighted the interoperability of the Air Force Reserve and the Air National Guard and their ability to bring air power and trusted care around the world at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy)