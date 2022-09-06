Members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, conduct total force training during a mission to Iceland, June 9, 2022. This training included over ocean flight, aerial refueling and aeromedical evacuation. This mission highlighted the interoperability of the Air Force Reserve and the Air National Guard and their ability to bring air power and trusted care around the world at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 13:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859221
|VIRIN:
|220828-F-AO039-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109246733
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 507th ARW and 137th SOW train together over international waters, by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
