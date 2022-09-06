Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    507th ARW and 137th SOW train together over international waters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, conduct total force training during a mission to Iceland, June 9, 2022. This training included over ocean flight, aerial refueling and aeromedical evacuation. This mission highlighted the interoperability of the Air Force Reserve and the Air National Guard and their ability to bring air power and trusted care around the world at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 13:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859221
    VIRIN: 220828-F-AO039-1001
    Filename: DOD_109246733
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 507th ARW and 137th SOW train together over international waters, by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    KC135
    AFRC
    507ARW
    137SOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT