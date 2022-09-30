President Biden and The First Lady Host a Reception to Celebrate the Jewish New Year
The White House
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 13:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|859216
|Filename:
|DOD_109246587
|Length:
|00:21:46
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden and The First Lady Host a Reception to Celebrate the Jewish New Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT