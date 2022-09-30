Naval Station Mayport Commences Cleanup Operations Post-Hurricane Ian

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 30, 2022) Sailors and civilian contractors conduct clean up operations as Naval Station Mayport resumes normal operations after Hurricane Ian, Sept. 30, 2022. Naval Station Mayport is located in Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|FL, US
