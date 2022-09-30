Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Mayport Commences Cleanup Operations Post-Hurricane Ian

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 30, 2022) Sailors and civilian contractors conduct clean up operations as Naval Station Mayport resumes normal operations after Hurricane Ian, Sept. 30, 2022. Naval Station Mayport is located in Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859211
    VIRIN: 220930-N-YD864-1001
    Filename: DOD_109246577
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FL, US

    This work, Naval Station Mayport Commences Cleanup Operations Post-Hurricane Ian, by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    florida
    NAVSTA Mayport
    hurricane cleanup
    hurricane ian

