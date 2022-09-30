Gerald Teldon - memories of a WWII combat pilot

Gerald Teldon, born in Bronx, N.Y., in 1924, joined the military in 1944. As an Army Air Corp combat pilot, he completed 62 missions during WWII and the Korean War. On July 29, 2022, Teldon was awarded his long-overdue medals during an official ceremony at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life and Learning, San Antonio, Texas. The awards presented to Teldon are as follows: the Air Medal, American Campaign Medal, European – African – Middle Eastern Campaign Medal; World War II Victory Medal; National Defense Medal; and the Distinguished Unit Citation. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)
