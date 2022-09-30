Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gerald Teldon - memories of a WWII combat pilot

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Gerald Teldon, born in Bronx, N.Y., in 1924, joined the military in 1944. As an Army Air Corp combat pilot, he completed 62 missions during WWII and the Korean War. On July 29, 2022, Teldon was awarded his long-overdue medals during an official ceremony at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life and Learning, San Antonio, Texas. The awards presented to Teldon are as follows: the Air Medal, American Campaign Medal, European – African – Middle Eastern Campaign Medal; World War II Victory Medal; National Defense Medal; and the Distinguished Unit Citation. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 12:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859208
    VIRIN: 220930-F-GY993-0001
    Filename: DOD_109246529
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    WWII
    P-47
    AETC
    Gerald Teldon
    ArmyAirCorps
    79FG

