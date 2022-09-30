Gerald Teldon - memories of a WWII combat pilot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859208" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gerald Teldon, born in Bronx, N.Y., in 1924, joined the military in 1944. As an Army Air Corp combat pilot, he completed 62 missions during WWII and the Korean War. On July 29, 2022, Teldon was awarded his long-overdue medals during an official ceremony at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life and Learning, San Antonio, Texas. The awards presented to Teldon are as follows: the Air Medal, American Campaign Medal, European – African – Middle Eastern Campaign Medal; World War II Victory Medal; National Defense Medal; and the Distinguished Unit Citation. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)



Tracks:

Track Title: Forward Future

Composers: Samuel Karl Bohn [PRS] 100%

Publishers: Chalk Music [PRS] 100%

Album: From Morning to Night - Arresting Emotive Score



Track Title: The Abandoned Hamlet

Composers: Joanne Robinson [PRS] 100%

Publishers: Chalk Music [PRS] 100%

Album: From Morning to Night - Arresting Emotive Score



Track Title: Sacrifices

Composers: Samuel Karl Bohn [PRS] 100%

Publishers: Chalk Music [PRS] 100%

Album: From Morning to Night - Arresting Emotive Score