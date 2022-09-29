Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrews rescue man stranded near Sanibel, Florida

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoists a man from his vessel stranded in mangroves from flooded areas near Sanibel, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews continue to conduct search and rescue operations in affected areas. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 13:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859202
    VIRIN: 220929-G-G0107-001
    Filename: DOD_109246365
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FL, US

    TAGS

    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Sanibel Island
    Hurricane Ian

