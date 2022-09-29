A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew hoists a man from his vessel stranded in mangroves from flooded areas near Sanibel, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews continue to conduct search and rescue operations in affected areas. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 13:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859202
|VIRIN:
|220929-G-G0107-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109246365
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard aircrews rescue man stranded near Sanibel, Florida, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT