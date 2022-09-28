Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Monthly Message - October 2022

    WI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, and Col. Eric Leckel, commander of the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, address the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard.
    In this edition, TAG talks about the National Guard's role as the operational reserve for the active duty force, the upcoming deployment for the 157th, and the important role that family members play in a Service Member's life. (Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 10:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 859183
    VIRIN: 220928-Z-PV458-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109246203
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: WI, US

    This work, TAG Monthly Message - October 2022, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WING
    #TAG
    #WisGuard
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard

