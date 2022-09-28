Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, and Col. Eric Leckel, commander of the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, address the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard.
In this edition, TAG talks about the National Guard's role as the operational reserve for the active duty force, the upcoming deployment for the 157th, and the important role that family members play in a Service Member's life. (Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 10:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|859183
|VIRIN:
|220928-Z-PV458-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109246203
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TAG Monthly Message - October 2022, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT