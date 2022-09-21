Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Army Combat Fitness Test performed for first time at Defense Supply Center Columbus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Stefanie Hauck 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    New Army Combat Fitness Test performed for first time at Defense Supply Center Columbus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 10:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859174
    VIRIN: 220921-D-LP749-504
    Filename: DOD_109246098
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Army Combat Fitness Test performed for first time at Defense Supply Center Columbus, by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Land and Maritime
    Defense Supply Center Columbus
    Army Combat Fitness Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT