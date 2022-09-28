Iowa Airmen build huge fabric structure in preparation for Readiness Training project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing building a giant Tension Fabric Structure in Woodbine, Iowa. The fabric structure will initially be used to house military members traveling to the area as part of a unique readiness training program.



The fabric building assembly is a precursor to an upcoming Innovative Readiness Training project taking place at the Woodbine High School. The IRT program will have military members traveling to Woodbine to help build a new IGNITE Pathways building for the Woodbine Community school.



Woodbine School Superintendent Justin Wagner requested the support of the Department of Defense IRT program to help construct the new IGNITE building. Wagner said he became aware of the IRT program because of his affiliation with the Air National Guard. As a Colonel in the Air National Guard Wagner also serves as the Vice Wing Commander with the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City as a traditional guard member.



The federally funded IRT program was created in the 1990s with the goal of combining military training with civic involvement. The program allows military members to train job related skills, while at the same time provide key services to American communities.



Civil Engineers from the Iowa Air Guard’s 185th ARW set up the privately donated 30,000 square foot structure as part of their annual training. The Civil Engineers are familiar with fabric buildings because they are the same kinds of structures used by the U.S. military around the world.



After the IGNITE building project is complete next fall, Wagner says the community plans is to use the fabric building as in indoor athletic facility.



00:00:00 - 00:02:00 Woodbine, Iowa

00:02:14 - 00:02:30 IGNITE building



00:02:30 - 00:05:10

Lower Thirds:

Justin Wagner

Woodbine School Superintendent