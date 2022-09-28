Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa Airmen build huge fabric structure in preparation for Readiness Training project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WOODBINE, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing building a giant Tension Fabric Structure in Woodbine, Iowa.  The fabric structure will initially be used to house military members traveling to the area as part of a unique readiness training program.

    The fabric building assembly is a precursor to an upcoming Innovative Readiness Training project taking place at the Woodbine High School. The IRT program will have military members traveling to Woodbine to help build a new IGNITE Pathways building for the Woodbine Community school.

    Woodbine School Superintendent Justin Wagner requested the support of the Department of Defense IRT program to help construct the new IGNITE building. Wagner said he became aware of the IRT program because of his affiliation with the Air National Guard. As a Colonel in the Air National Guard Wagner also serves as the Vice Wing Commander with the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City as a traditional guard member.

    The federally funded IRT program was created in the 1990s with the goal of combining military training with civic involvement. The program allows military members to train job related skills, while at the same time provide key services to American communities.

    Civil Engineers from the Iowa Air Guard’s 185th ARW set up the privately donated 30,000 square foot structure as part of their annual training. The Civil Engineers are familiar with fabric buildings because they are the same kinds of structures used by the U.S. military around the world. 

    After the IGNITE building project is complete next fall, Wagner says the community plans is to use the fabric building as in indoor athletic facility.
     
    00:00:00 - 00:02:00 Woodbine, Iowa
    00:02:14 - 00:02:30 IGNITE building

    00:02:30 - 00:05:10
    Lower Thirds:
    Justin Wagner
    Woodbine School Superintendent

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859173
    VIRIN: 220928-Z-KZ880-001
    Filename: DOD_109246092
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: WOODBINE, IA, US 
    Hometown: WOODBINE, IA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Airmen build huge fabric structure in preparation for Readiness Training project, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa
    Civil Engineering
    Air Force
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Woodbine
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Tension Fabric Structure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT