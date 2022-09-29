Medical Convergence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army Medical Research and Development Command is committed to providing solutions that address the military's unique medical readiness requirements. At MRDC, our medical research laboratories and subordinate commands execute science, technology and acquisition programs that investigate medical solutions for the battlefield. Our areas of focus include: Military Infectious Disease Research, Combat Casualty Care, Military Operational Medicine, Medical Simulation and Information Sciences, and Medical Chemical and Biological Defense.

MRDC’s Research, Development and Acquisition, together with Army Medicine activities and advancements, synchronize with Army priorities and are critical in maintaining Army capabilities.

This video highlights some of our research and development efforts that ensure the Army Health System is ready to support Large Scale Combat Operations.