    Gen. Williams Suicide Prevention Message

    RP, GERMANY

    09.30.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Gen. Darryl Williams, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, talks about the importance of suicide prevention.

    (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 07:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859133
    VIRIN: 220930-A-AA118-911
    Filename: DOD_109245914
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RP, DE

    Suicide Prevention
    StrongerTogether
    TIMS

