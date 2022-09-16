Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN InFocus: Ramstein Bazaar Wrap Up (1080p b-roll)

    RAMSTEIN AB, GERMANY, GERMANY

    09.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Karyn Lasch, Ramstein Officer’s Spouses Club (ROSC) Bazaar Chair for the 2022 Ramstein Bazaar, discusses the history of the Bazaar and how they give back to the community at Ramstein Air Base, September 13, 2022. The Ramstein Bazaar gives back the funds raised at the world’s largest DoD bazaar to the Kaiserslautern Military Community. To learn more, go to ramsteinbazaar.org. (U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 09:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859123
    VIRIN: 220916-F-FK174-004
    Filename: DOD_109245877
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: RAMSTEIN AB, GERMANY, DE

    TAGS

    Ramstein
    Ramstein Bazaar
    ROSC
    86AW
    86FSS
    AFN In-Focus

