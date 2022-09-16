Karyn Lasch, Ramstein Officer’s Spouses Club (ROSC) Bazaar Chair for the 2022 Ramstein Bazaar, discusses the history of the Bazaar and how they give back to the community at Ramstein Air Base, September 13, 2022. The Ramstein Bazaar gives back the funds raised at the world’s largest DoD bazaar to the Kaiserslautern Military Community. To learn more, go to ramsteinbazaar.org. (U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 09:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859123
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-FK174-004
|Filename:
|DOD_109245877
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AB, GERMANY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN InFocus: Ramstein Bazaar Wrap Up (1080p b-roll), by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
