AFN InFocus: Ramstein Bazaar Wrap Up (1080p b-roll)

Karyn Lasch, Ramstein Officer’s Spouses Club (ROSC) Bazaar Chair for the 2022 Ramstein Bazaar, discusses the history of the Bazaar and how they give back to the community at Ramstein Air Base, September 13, 2022. The Ramstein Bazaar gives back the funds raised at the world’s largest DoD bazaar to the Kaiserslautern Military Community. To learn more, go to ramsteinbazaar.org. (U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)