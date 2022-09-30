Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7ATC Command Video

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, BY, GERMANY

    09.30.2022

    Courtesy Video

    7th Army Training Command

    7th Army Training Command is the U.S. Army’s largest overseas training command, setting the training environment for all U.S. Army forces stationed in and deployed to Europe and Africa, as well as select joint units from U.S. European Command, alongside allied and partner nations. At 7ATC, we Train to Win!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 06:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859117
    VIRIN: 220930-A-A4447-0001
    Filename: DOD_109245845
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, BY, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    7ATC
    USAREURAF
    Stronger Together
    Train to Win
    Allies & Partners

