7ATC Command Video

7th Army Training Command is the U.S. Army’s largest overseas training command, setting the training environment for all U.S. Army forces stationed in and deployed to Europe and Africa, as well as select joint units from U.S. European Command, alongside allied and partner nations. At 7ATC, we Train to Win!