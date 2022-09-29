Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Europe Report September 29, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ariana Howard, Chris Knoblauch and Senior Airman Autumn Vogt

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On the edition of the AFN Europe Report: The 101st Airborne Division commemorates Operation Market Garden’s anniversary in the Netherlands and three services combine efforts to improve logistics at USAG Italy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 04:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 859115
    VIRIN: 220929-F-NC309-621
    Filename: DOD_109245816
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report September 29, 2022, by SrA Ariana Howard, Chris Knoblauch and SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Embassy
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    AFN Europe
    IMCOM-Europe
    USAG Italy
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT