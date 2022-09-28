III MEF Underwater Egress Training

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct underwater egress training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 28, 2022. UET is a course providing service members with the skills and confidence to successfully and safely escape from an aircraft submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)
