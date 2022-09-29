Navy Tradition: Evening Prayer

SEA OF JAPAN (Sept. 29, 2022) Navy Chaplain Lt. Timothy Lee says the evening prayer to the crew of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the Sea of Japan on Sept. 29, 2022. Evening prayer is a long-standing tradition in U.S. Navy Vessels. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
