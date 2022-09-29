Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Tradition: Evening Prayer

    SEA OF JAPAN

    09.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SEA OF JAPAN (Sept. 29, 2022) Navy Chaplain Lt. Timothy Lee says the evening prayer to the crew of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the Sea of Japan on Sept. 29, 2022. Evening prayer is a long-standing tradition in U.S. Navy Vessels. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 22:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859104
    VIRIN: 220929-N-YS413-9001
    Filename: DOD_109245649
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN

    Prayer
    Chaplain
    USS CHANCELLORSVILLE
    CTF 70
    CG62

