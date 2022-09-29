Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard crew rescues 2 people around Sanibel, Florida

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Miami rescues two people who were stranded around Sanibel, Florida in the wake of hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. The crew made various other rescues in surrounding areas in the same timeframe.
    (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 22:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859103
    VIRIN: 220929-G-G0107-1100
    Filename: DOD_109245648
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: US

    florida
    air station miami
    district seven
    hurricane Ian
    hurricaneian

