Coast Guard crew rescues 2 people, 3 cats around Sanibel, Florida

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Miami rescues two people and three cats who were stranded around Sanibel, Florida in the wake of hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. The crew made various other rescues in surrounding areas in the same timeframe.

(U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane)