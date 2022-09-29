Coast Guard crew rescues 2 people, 1 dog around Sanibel, Florida

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Miami rescues two people and one dog who were stranded around Sanibel, Florida in the wake of hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. The crew made various other rescues in surrounding areas in the same timeframe.
|09.29.2022
|09.29.2022 22:48
|B-Roll
|859101
|220929-G-G0107-1102
|DOD_109245646
|00:06:45
|US
|8
|8
