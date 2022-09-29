Georgie National Guard SFAB Soldier discusses Honduras deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Osvaldo Pina, a member of the Georgia Nation Guard's 1st Battalion of the 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses serving as a linguist in Honduras. Pina and about 30 other members of the 1-54th SFAB were deployed there to conduct security force assistance with their counterparts from the Armed Forces of Honduras.