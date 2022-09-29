Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgie National Guard SFAB Soldier discusses Honduras deployment

    HONDURAS

    09.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Sgt. Osvaldo Pina, a member of the Georgia Nation Guard's 1st Battalion of the 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses serving as a linguist in Honduras. Pina and about 30 other members of the 1-54th SFAB were deployed there to conduct security force assistance with their counterparts from the Armed Forces of Honduras.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 22:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859100
    VIRIN: 220929-A-TA175-287
    Filename: DOD_109245634
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: HN

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    SFAB

