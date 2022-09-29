Sgt. Osvaldo Pina, a member of the Georgia Nation Guard's 1st Battalion of the 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses serving as a linguist in Honduras. Pina and about 30 other members of the 1-54th SFAB were deployed there to conduct security force assistance with their counterparts from the Armed Forces of Honduras.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 22:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859100
|VIRIN:
|220929-A-TA175-287
|Filename:
|DOD_109245634
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|HN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgie National Guard SFAB Soldier discusses Honduras deployment, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
