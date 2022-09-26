Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Competition with China: Chinese views on Deterrence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Video by Brendan Mulvaney 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This video is part of CASI's "Competition with China" series. The video discusses China's views on deterrence. Opinions, conclusions, and recommendations expressed or implied within are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the Air University, the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any other U.S. government agency. Cleared for public release: distribution unlimited.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 19:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 859091
    VIRIN: 220926-O-WQ596-668
    Filename: DOD_109245435
    Length: 00:09:16
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competition with China: Chinese views on Deterrence, by Brendan Mulvaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    People's Republic of China (China)

    TAGS

    Deterrence
    China
    PRC
    PLA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT