Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA's Virginia Task Force 2 Prepares to Support Hurricane Ian

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Lameen Witter 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Miami, FL, September 28, 2022 - FEMA's Urban Search and Rescue Virginia Task Force 2 standing by to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Southern Florida.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 19:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 859088
    VIRIN: 220928-D-LW007-988
    Filename: DOD_109245326
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA's Virginia Task Force 2 Prepares to Support Hurricane Ian, by Lameen Witter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    FEMA
    Ian
    Search and rescue
    Hurricane Ian
    Virginia Task Force 2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT