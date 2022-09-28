Miami, FL, September 28, 2022 - FEMA's Urban Search and Rescue Virginia Task Force 2 standing by to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Southern Florida.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 19:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|859088
|VIRIN:
|220928-D-LW007-988
|Filename:
|DOD_109245326
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FEMA's Virginia Task Force 2 Prepares to Support Hurricane Ian, by Lameen Witter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
