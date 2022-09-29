Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Station Islamorada crew conducts post Hurricane Ian patrol

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Station Islamorada crew conducts a patrol post Hurricane Ian in the waters near Islamorada, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022. Station Islamorada held responsibility for the waters spanning from Long Key to the south, Biscayne Bay to the north east and to Flamingo, Florida, in the north west.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 17:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859084
    VIRIN: 220929-G-DV874-1030
    Filename: DOD_109245290
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Station Islamorada crew conducts post Hurricane Ian patrol, by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    McGee
    D7
    Hurricane Ian

