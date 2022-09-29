Station Islamorada crew conducts post Hurricane Ian patrol

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Station Islamorada crew conducts a patrol post Hurricane Ian in the waters near Islamorada, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022. Station Islamorada held responsibility for the waters spanning from Long Key to the south, Biscayne Bay to the north east and to Flamingo, Florida, in the north west.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee.)