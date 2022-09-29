A Station Islamorada crew conducts a patrol post Hurricane Ian in the waters near Islamorada, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022. Station Islamorada held responsibility for the waters spanning from Long Key to the south, Biscayne Bay to the north east and to Flamingo, Florida, in the north west.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee.)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 17:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859084
|VIRIN:
|220929-G-DV874-1030
|Filename:
|DOD_109245290
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Station Islamorada crew conducts post Hurricane Ian patrol, by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT