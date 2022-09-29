Everything or nothing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Remember what you represent.



Staff Sgt. Henry K. Truzy III, platoon sergeant, Silent Drill Platoon, shares his story of how it felt to grow through the ranks of the Marine Corps and how that has shaped him to be the Marine he is now.



“Remember, what we do is not just about ourselves. It's about the entire institution as a whole,” said Truzy, “and we have to ensure that everything we're doing every day is the best representation not only of ourselves but the institution and what it stands for.”