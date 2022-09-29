Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Everything or nothing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Remember what you represent.

    Staff Sgt. Henry K. Truzy III, platoon sergeant, Silent Drill Platoon, shares his story of how it felt to grow through the ranks of the Marine Corps and how that has shaped him to be the Marine he is now.

    “Remember, what we do is not just about ourselves. It's about the entire institution as a whole,” said Truzy, “and we have to ensure that everything we're doing every day is the best representation not only of ourselves but the institution and what it stands for.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859078
    VIRIN: 220929-M-KC226-555
    Filename: DOD_109245183
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Everything or nothing, by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT