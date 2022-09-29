Remember what you represent.
Staff Sgt. Henry K. Truzy III, platoon sergeant, Silent Drill Platoon, shares his story of how it felt to grow through the ranks of the Marine Corps and how that has shaped him to be the Marine he is now.
“Remember, what we do is not just about ourselves. It's about the entire institution as a whole,” said Truzy, “and we have to ensure that everything we're doing every day is the best representation not only of ourselves but the institution and what it stands for.”
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859078
|VIRIN:
|220929-M-KC226-555
|Filename:
|DOD_109245183
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Everything or nothing, by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
