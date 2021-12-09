An inside look into the "Giving Voice to the Silent Service" exhibit at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington. "Silent Service" explores how submarine service shapes those who serve. This video features the museum's curator Mary Ryan who explains what is seen at the exhibit. The U.S. Naval Undersea Museum is one of ten Navy museums located throughout the country that interpret the Navy’s rich past by connecting veterans, active-duty Sailors, and the national audience with the history, technology, and operations of the undersea Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 17:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859072
|VIRIN:
|220912-N-AD499-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109245062
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Giving Voice to the Silent Service, by PO2 Victoria Galbraith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
