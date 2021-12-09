Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Giving Voice to the Silent Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    An inside look into the "Giving Voice to the Silent Service" exhibit at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington. "Silent Service" explores how submarine service shapes those who serve. This video features the museum's curator Mary Ryan who explains what is seen at the exhibit. The U.S. Naval Undersea Museum is one of ten Navy museums located throughout the country that interpret the Navy’s rich past by connecting veterans, active-duty Sailors, and the national audience with the history, technology, and operations of the undersea Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 17:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859072
    VIRIN: 220912-N-AD499-1001
    Filename: DOD_109245062
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: KEYPORT, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Giving Voice to the Silent Service, by PO2 Victoria Galbraith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US
    Museum
    Keyport
    Undersea
    Silent Service
    Giving Voice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT