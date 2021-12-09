video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859072" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An inside look into the "Giving Voice to the Silent Service" exhibit at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington. "Silent Service" explores how submarine service shapes those who serve. This video features the museum's curator Mary Ryan who explains what is seen at the exhibit. The U.S. Naval Undersea Museum is one of ten Navy museums located throughout the country that interpret the Navy’s rich past by connecting veterans, active-duty Sailors, and the national audience with the history, technology, and operations of the undersea Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith)