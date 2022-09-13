Team Tyndall F-35A Mission Hype Video

A video hyping the incoming F-35A mission arriving to Tyndall Air Force Base, slated for September 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 17:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859070
|VIRIN:
|220922-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109245060
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
