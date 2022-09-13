Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Tyndall F-35A Mission Hype Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video hyping the incoming F-35A mission arriving to Tyndall Air Force Base, slated for September 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859070
    VIRIN: 220922-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_109245060
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Tyndall F-35A Mission Hype Video, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    F-35A
    Tyndall
    325th Fighter Wing
    Installation of the Future
    Hype Video

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT