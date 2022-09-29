UNITAS 2022: U.S. Marines and Partner Nations Train Together in Unity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines along with militaries from partner nations participated in Exercise UNITAS LXIII, a multinational event, bringing together countries from all over South America, North America, Europe and Africa, in order to increase proficiency in conducting security and humanitarian missions in the U.S. Marine Corps, South's area of responsibility. Hosted this year by Brazil, UNITAS brought together multinational forces from Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Uruguay to conduct operations in and off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious, and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increase interoperability among participating navy and marine forces.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton Garrett)



The music within the following video production is copyright material used under contract with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec 2021.