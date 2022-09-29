Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2022: U.S. Marines and Partner Nations Train Together in Unity

    RJ, BRAZIL

    09.29.2022

    Video by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines along with militaries from partner nations participated in Exercise UNITAS LXIII, a multinational event, bringing together countries from all over South America, North America, Europe and Africa, in order to increase proficiency in conducting security and humanitarian missions in the U.S. Marine Corps, South's area of responsibility. Hosted this year by Brazil, UNITAS brought together multinational forces from Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Uruguay to conduct operations in and off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious, and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increase interoperability among participating navy and marine forces.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton Garrett)

    The music within the following video production is copyright material used under contract with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 16:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 859062
    VIRIN: 220929-M-FS141-1001
    Filename: DOD_109244813
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: RJ, BR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2022: U.S. Marines and Partner Nations Train Together in Unity, by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    MARFORSOUTH
    Enduring Promise
    Promessa Duradoura
    UNITAS63
    UNITASLXIII

