Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Blinken meets with President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands David Kabua, President of the Federated States of Micronesia David Panuelo,President of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Secretary Blinken meets with President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands David Kabua, President of the Federated States of Micronesia David Panuelo, and President of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 15:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 859060
    Filename: DOD_109244810
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary Blinken
    President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands David Kabua
    President of the Federated States of Micronesia David Panuelo
    President of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT