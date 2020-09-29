Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard continues Hurricane Ian response

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard crews continue search and rescue, and damage assessment flights around areas that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews from all around Coast Guard District 7 are aiding in the response..
    (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    This work, Coast Guard continues Hurricane Ian response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    florida
    air station miami
    district seven
    hurricane Ian
    hurricaneian
    HurricaneIan22

