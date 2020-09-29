U.S. Coast Guard crews continue search and rescue, and damage assessment flights around areas that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. Crews from all around Coast Guard District 7 are aiding in the response..
(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859040
|VIRIN:
|220929-G-G0107-1080
|Filename:
|DOD_109244672
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, Coast Guard continues Hurricane Ian response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT