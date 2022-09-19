Pilots and loadmasters from the 58th Airlift Squadron (AS) hosted an orientation flight for spouses from the 97th Air Mobility Wing, September 19, 2022 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The aircrew flew from Altus to Big Bend National Park, Texas, and back. During the flight, spouses received the opportunity to sit in the cockpit, experience a combat offload, and gain a different perspective of the 58th AS daily operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 13:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859038
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-KL977-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109244652
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 97th AMW spouses take flight with the 58th AS, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
