97th AMW spouses take flight with the 58th AS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/859038" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pilots and loadmasters from the 58th Airlift Squadron (AS) hosted an orientation flight for spouses from the 97th Air Mobility Wing, September 19, 2022 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The aircrew flew from Altus to Big Bend National Park, Texas, and back. During the flight, spouses received the opportunity to sit in the cockpit, experience a combat offload, and gain a different perspective of the 58th AS daily operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)