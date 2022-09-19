Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th AMW spouses take flight with the 58th AS

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots and loadmasters from the 58th Airlift Squadron (AS) hosted an orientation flight for spouses from the 97th Air Mobility Wing, September 19, 2022 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The aircrew flew from Altus to Big Bend National Park, Texas, and back. During the flight, spouses received the opportunity to sit in the cockpit, experience a combat offload, and gain a different perspective of the 58th AS daily operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 13:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859038
    VIRIN: 220928-F-KL977-0001
    Filename: DOD_109244652
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 97th AMW spouses take flight with the 58th AS, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    orientation flight
    spouse flight
    97 AMW
    58th AS

