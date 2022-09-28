The U.S. Army Best Squad Competition is Here!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Fort Bragg is hosting the U.S. Army's very first Best Squad Competition, starting Sep. 29, 2022. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 13:29
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

