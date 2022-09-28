Fort Bragg is hosting the U.S. Army's very first Best Squad Competition, starting Sep. 29, 2022. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 13:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|859034
|VIRIN:
|220929-A-NQ624-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109244609
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The U.S. Army Best Squad Competition is Here!, by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT